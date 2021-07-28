Deal clears the way for Edinburgh student digs

Specialist finance provider Maslow Capital has announced the completion of the £20m arrangement for Audley Modular Student Living’s 257-unit scheme, which lies adjacent to the University of Edinburgh’s Kings Building campus.

The scheme will consist of two buildings providing a total of 257 beds, with 74% of the available units dedicated studio apartments. The scheme will also include amenities such as a gym, communal lounge, laundry facilities and cinema. Residents will also have access to secure storage for bicycles as well as landscaped grounds and outdoor seating.

The design and specifications of the building will include an assortment of energy-efficiency measures including LED lighting with PIR control to communal areas and an externally ‘super insulated’ envelope to maximise thermal efficiency and minimise cold bridging of the modular construction.

Rachael Gordon, senior associate at Maslow Capital, said: “There continues to be a structural undersupply of PBSA in Edinburgh, with a limited pipeline, particularly in the vicinity of Kings Building campus. Maslow Capital is pleased to support Audley Modular Student Living, who are addressing this undersupply, whilst providing high specification units that are fully capable of improving their resident’s overall university experience.”

Vijay Patel, group operations director at Audley Modular Student Living, said: “Maslow’s support of our modular scheme on Mayfield Road, Edinburgh demonstrates both their understanding and commitment to both modern methods of construction, as well as the student market.”

