Deal finalised for Dutch motorway upgrade

image by Rijkswaterstaat/Joop van Houdt

The contract with Rijkswaterstaat, the operational arm of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management, was signed by the GelreGroen consortium of Hochtief (40%), John Laing (40%), Dura Vermeer (10%) and Besix (10%). The project design, construction and maintenance works will be executed by a consortium, consisting of Hochtief (25%), Dura Vermeer (25%), Besix (25%) and Van Oord (25%).

Rejkswaterstaat had announced the provisional award of the project to the consortium late last year.

The extension and widening work will take place in the vicinity of Arnhem. The GelreGroen consortium will extend the A15 by 12km and add extra lanes to a total of 23km of the A12 and A15.

The project is designed to improve the traffic on the corridor between the harbour of Rotterdam and Germany. Its scope includes the construction of 45 bridges - one of which will be a 2.5km crossing of the Pannerdensch Canal – as well as 10 road junctions. Noise barriers will also be built.

In addition to design and construction, the contract also includes finance as well as operation and maintenance until 2044.

Sustainability is one of the focus points of the project and is set to play a major role in the design and construction as well as in the operations of the motorway. The name ‘GelreGroen’ refers to a ‘nature inclusive design’; groen means green. Targets include efficient use and reuse of materials.

The work is scheduled to start by the end of 2020. The new section of the A15 and the extra lanes on the A12/A15 are due to open by the end of 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk