Debmat deploys drawbar grab loader

Debmat's new vehicle

Debmat Surfacing’s latest purchase is a Daf CF480 FAD 8x4 chassis fitted with a Kel-Berg grab loader installation and Jost Rockinger drawbar coupling.

This configuration gives Debmat the option to operate the vehicle at 44 tonnes and pull an additional trailer.

The crane is a Palfinger Epsilon M125L.

Shaun Johnson, owner of Debmat Surfacing Ltd, said: “We chose the drawbar because it gave us the option to carry our Bobcat planer on the back, and tarmac in the body. When attending smaller jobs such as car parks, it means we only need one piece of kit for the job giving us a complete solution. Of course, larger jobs require additional equipment so we then use our low loader.”

He said: “We are currently doing some surfacing work for Sainsbury’s and the set-up has worked just as intended.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk