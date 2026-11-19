When news broke last week that Kobelco was buying a 70% stake in CNH, it cast a huge shadow over the UK dealers representing CNH’s CASE Construction Equipment brand. Would they be replaced by Kobelco dealers offering both brands side by side, or forced to take on unfamiliar Kobelco machinery alongside their existing line-up?

The recent demise of Kobelco’s main dealer, Molson Group, only muddied the waters further. Many wondered if the shake-up would trigger the creation of a new "mega-dealer" representing both marques, sidelining loyal CASE distributors entirely.

However, The Construction Index can exclusively reveal that CASE dealers are set to retain their independence.

A CASE spokesperson said: “Regarding the new CE JV with Kobelco, CASE dealers will remain independent from Kobelco dealers. No merger between the two networks or brands is planned.”

The reassurance will come as an enormous relief to established CASE dealers across the country, including Robert Coates Plant Sales in Stoke, Dennis Barnfield in Carnforth, Ernest Doe in Maldon, M&M Plant in Launceston among others.

Meanwhile, Kobelco has issued a statement on the Molson collapse on its Facebook page:

"Following the announcement that Molson Group has entered administration, our thoughts are with our long-standing colleagues and contacts at Molson during this difficult time. For KOBELCO customers in the UK who require support, please contact KOBELCO Customer Support using the online form."