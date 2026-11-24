The HBF said that Deeley's appointment will bolster the HBF Board and add valuable SME home builder experience and knowledge at a key time for the industry as it faces some high-profile and defining challenges.

Deeley has 26 years experience in the Midlands, specialising in brownfield and complex projects, working at CBRE for nine years. Prior to that, she was a partner at Cushman & Wakefield.

She joined the family business in 2019, and has, the HBF says, played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's market presence and expanding its expertise across housing, care and retirement living.

HBF chairman Stewart Baseley said, “I am delighted that Eleanor will be joining the Board. She is a strong champion for SME home builders, with valuable experience and insight into the challenges they face, particularly at a time when housing market conditions are placing significant pressure on viability.

“Her advocacy and stakeholder engagement skills will strengthen HBF’s work and help ensure we continue to support our members effectively. I look forward to working with her to make the case for a stronger and more sustainable home building sector.”