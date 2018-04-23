Deeley starts Leamington housing scheme

Deeley Construction has begun work on an affordable housing scheme in Leamington.

Deeley is working with Waterloo Housing Group and Warwick District Council to build 18 affordable homes on the site of the former Dairy Crest premises off Quarry Street and Old Milverton Road in Leamington.

The existing buildings have already been demolished and the foundations have been laid for the first properties – four of which will be available to rent while a further 14 will be sold as shared ownership.

Deeley Group director Pat Moroney said: “Leamington is crying out for more affordable homes so we are delighted to be working in partnership with Waterloo Housing Group to deliver this project. This is a former brownfield site which we are bringing back into use, providing much-needed homes for local people. This is the latest in a series of affordable housing schemes we have worked on in the area, as our agility and knowledge of the market mean we are able to provide exactly what is needed for the local area.”