News » Up To £20m » Deeley starts Leamington housing scheme » published 23 Apr 2018
Deeley starts Leamington housing scheme
Deeley Construction has begun work on an affordable housing scheme in Leamington.
Deeley is working with Waterloo Housing Group and Warwick District Council to build 18 affordable homes on the site of the former Dairy Crest premises off Quarry Street and Old Milverton Road in Leamington.
The existing buildings have already been demolished and the foundations have been laid for the first properties – four of which will be available to rent while a further 14 will be sold as shared ownership.
Deeley Group director Pat Moroney said: “Leamington is crying out for more affordable homes so we are delighted to be working in partnership with Waterloo Housing Group to deliver this project. This is a former brownfield site which we are bringing back into use, providing much-needed homes for local people. This is the latest in a series of affordable housing schemes we have worked on in the area, as our agility and knowledge of the market mean we are able to provide exactly what is needed for the local area.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 23 Apr 2018 (last updated on 23 Apr 2018).
More News Channels
- Safety fears drive paving contractor to automate data gathering
- Queen's Awards recognise construction's contribution to social mobility
- Suspended sentence for rope access boss
- Council approves Palace stadium plans
- Consultation starts on £300m Whitehaven regeneration plans
- Click here to browse all articles