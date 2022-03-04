Deeley starts new Bloor HQ

From left to right are Eamonn Gorman (Deeley), Jonathan Wood (Stoas Architects), Steve Roberts (Bloor Homes Western MD), Steve Turner (Deeley) and Keith Warburton (MDA Consulting)

The two-storey 18,000 sq ft development will replace Bloor Home’s Furrowfield Park office that has been its home in Tewkesbury for the last 14 years.

The new office, costing £4.4m to build, will support the growth of Bloor Homes in the area.

“We have outgrown our current premises and even with the introduction of flexible working arrangements, the constrained office space and car-parking limitations are preventing future growth and job creation, “ said regional managing director Steve Roberts. “The move will also provide a regional training centre for our site-based staff.”

The new office development has been designed by Stoas Architects to a BREEAM Very Good rating.

Deeley Construction director Steve Turner said: “We are using our internal expertise and external energy consultants to deliver this as a low-carbon facility, which will support both Deeley Group and Bloor Homes in reaching net zero carbon targets.”

Completion is expected in October 2022.

