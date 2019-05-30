Defence contracts provide uplift for Galliford Try

Beds for young commandos: CGI of the junior ranks accomodation block in Lympstone that Galliford Try is building

The larger of Galliford Try’s two new defence contracts is a £23m deal with BAE Systems to construct new facilities to station a reformed Typhoon squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

The new RAF Coningsby buildings will house 12 Squadron, which is a joint RAF/Qatar Emir Air force unit, following the sale of 24 Typhoon fighter jets to the Qataris.

The squadron building will consist of part modular and part traditional construction, while ancillary buildings will comprise aircraft hangars, flight line shelters and a training building.

Elsewhere, Galliford Try has also been appointed by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to provide a new accommodation block for personnel at the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines (CTCRM) near Lympstone, Devon.

This £7.9m contract is for the construction of a 181-bed block for junior ranks, as well as supporting offices. The block will comprise of eight-bed rooms and one ten-bed room.

Galliford Try defence director Keith Yarham said: “Defence is a key sector for our business and one in which we have a growing reputation for building high-quality, technically demanding facilities. The award of these two contracts demonstrates the breadth of our offering to the sector and our ability to deliver appropriate solutions for our clients.”

Galliford Try has been on the ropes lately. Last week it announced a scaling back of its construction business, reducing its size by a third and axing 350 jobs, and at the start of this week it revealed that it had seen off a takeover bid for its house-buiding operations by Bovis Homes.