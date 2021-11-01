Defra prepares £400m framework for animal labs

APHA specialises in animal health science

Defra is putting together a panel of contractors for a four-year engineering delivery framework, worth £400m, to provide design, build, installation, commissioning and handover services for works on the Animal & Plant Health Agency (APHA) science estate.

This includes the main estate at Weybridge, as well as regional laboratories at Starcross, Camarthen, Penrith, Newcastle, Shrewsbury, Bury St Edmonds and Sutton Bonnington.

The framework will be broken down into seven lots, comprising:

Works in containment facilities

General accommodation works

Site infrastructure works

Security systems

Biowaste effluent treatment system

Multiple discipline design services

Professional services.

The contract notice puts the maximum number of suppliers for each lot at eight. The framework is expected to run from 1st September 2022 until 31st August 2026.

For further details, see www.find-tender.service.gov.uk

