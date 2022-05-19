Delden builds up Liebherr crawler fleet

One of Delden's Liebherr LR1160.1 crawler cranes

Delden’s newest LR 1160.1 was supplied with a 58.1-metre main boom and is fitted with Liebherr’s Lidat telematics system as standard.

Optional extras include an all-round safety camera system, plus boom head camera, aircraft warning light and a remote-control system for the operation of the crane when the operator is outside the cab.

Based in Nottinghamshire, Delden Cranes has more than 25 Liebherr machines in its fleet.

In the last 12 months alone Delden has bought three 137-tonne capacity LR1130.1s, a pair of 160-tonne capacity LR1160.1s, one LR1250.1, one LR1300sx.1, an HS845 and an HS855.

Managing director Sean Nyland Key said that the flexibility of the LR 1160.1, and its variable boom configurations, made it an attractive investment.

“The LR 1160.1 combines state-of-the-art lifting technologies with the latest Stage V engine and with over 25 Liebherr crawler cranes in our fleet, this flexibility means we can offer our customers an almost never-ending number of rigging configurations and lifting options thanks to the inter-changeability of Liebherr’s boom and rigging system,” he said.

“The LR 1160.1 can also travel with the load on the hook, while Liebherr’s jack-up and self-assembly system delivers rapid set-up times. All of this makes for a highly productive and efficient machine, one that’s a great all-round package for us and our clients.”

