Delivery begins of modular waterworks

A convoy carrying similar water treatment modules in 2018

The new Invermoriston WTW has already been assembled and precommissioned by Ross-shire Engineering at its specialised facility in Muir of Ord. The modular approach to construction being used was developed by the Highland business via a long-term partnership with Scottish Water

The 16 modules will make the 41-mile journey from Muir of Ord to the new WTW site, located in forestry above the A82 just south of Invermoriston. Convoys will be spread over the coming three weeks, starting from today (13th January) and will timed to avoid the busiest times on the transport network as far as possible. Each convoy will have a police escort.

The new WTW is the central element of a £21m investment by Scottish Water with its alliance partner Efficient Service Delivery (ESD). It will provide an improved water supply from Loch Ness to around 1,250 customers in Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston. The project will also help to meet the needs of the area’s tourism sector, which sees significant seasonal increases in demand for water.

ESD project manager Kelton Bennett said: “The delivery of the new water treatment works represents an important milestone in our work to provide a single, improved water supply to meet the needs of communities in the heart of the Great Glen.

“The deliveries have been carefully planned by Ross-shire Engineering and their specialised haulier, in consultation with the police who will provide an escort to each convoy.”

Highland council said that good progress is also being made with the other elements of the project, which is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

