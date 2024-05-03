Delivery tracking comes to plant hire

HireTracker allows customers to track their order through every stage of delivery

Tracking technology becoming mainstream has largely put an end to waiting in all day for that parcel to arrive. Now the UK’s biggest powered access hire company is letting its customers track the machine they have ordered.

In fact, Nationwide Platforms’ HireTracker allows a customer to track their hire through every stage of the rental process, with a live tracking link that remains active from the moment the order is placed all the way until the machine has been collected at the end of the hire period. The customer can check in on the delivery at any time by clicking on the link, which will direct them to a screen displaying real-time updates on the progress of the hire.

As with other courier systems, once the hire is out for delivery, customers can see the driver’s location in real-time.

HireTracker works on collections too, meaning a customer can also use the same system to ensure their machine has been picked up by the courier.

Nationwide Platforms chief operating officer Daniel Smith said: “We make every effort to take on board customer feedback, and HireTracker is a direct answer to many customer requests.

“Knowing the precise arrival time of a machine enables you to plan your day more efficiently. You’re no longer left waiting around all day, nor are you forced to rearrange your schedule for a vague delivery window. Instead, through real-time updates and accurate delivery estimates, HireTracker empowers you to make informed decisions about how to best manage your time and resources. Whether your machine is being dispatched or only a few doors away, you’ll be the first to know.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk