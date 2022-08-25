Delta clears site for next phase of Queen’s Wharf Brisbane scheme

Queen's Wharf will host Australia's largest casino resort (photo: Kgbo/Wikipedia)

The Queen’s Wharf development is a multipurpose entertainment and hotel precinct under construction in Brisbane’s central business district. The project is the largest development currently underway in Queensland and will be the largest casino resort in Australia.

For the past two and a half years the Queens Wharf visitor centre has been a key source of information about the project for tourists and locals alike. It has now closed and is being demolished to make way for the next phase, the Queen’s Wharf Tower Precinct.

The elevated Queen’s Wharf Tower display suite, the marketing centre for the new development, will remain open until late September, perched 21 metres above the site.

Delta is currently disconnecting services and removing all internal fittings and fixtures prior to demolition, which will be carried out using hydraulic shears and pulverisers to minimise the hammering and vibration.

Noise and dust monitoring is in place, with dust mitigation strategies actively being deployed.

After clearing the site, Delta will carry out archaeological excavations of the former Bellevue Hotel foundations. Meanwhile bulk site excavation and construction of a piling platform, ready for construction of the retaining wall bored piles and capping beam, will start in September.

