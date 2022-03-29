Deme wins Italian port dredging

The joint venture, which include Deme Group’s Italian company Sidra, will carry out the first phase of the Piattaforma Europa (Europa Platform) project with the construction of Darsena Europa (Europa Dock), a large port expansion. Sidra’s partners in the project are Sales, Fincantiere Opere Marittime and Fincosit.

The project will eventually encompass 3km of docks, two large terminals and two million cubic metres of new port areas. Deme’s scope represents approximately 16 million cubic metres of dredging. In addition, the joint venture is responsible for the construction of two new breakwaters (Diga Nord and Diga Sud) and the relocation of the Meloria breakwater, giving a total of 6km of breakwater construction.

The dredging operations, which will start next year, are designed to provide the foundations for the new breakwaters, and to deepen the access channel, the internal basins and docks. A sizeable part of the dredged materials will be used for beach nourishment works along the Pisan coast. The remaining materials will be deposited inside the newly created basin, creating a foundation for a future platform.

Deme will deploy several cutter suction dredgers and a trailing suction hopper dredger at the project.

“We are delighted to have won this fantastic project as one team,” Sidra general manager Jan Vandenbroeck. “This is the result of a terrific team effort. Deme’s marine engineering expertise is combined with the specialist knowledge of strong Italian partners Sales, Fincantiere Opere Marittime and Fincosit. We are all deploying our own dedicated equipment and offering smart solutions to perform these works. We are very much looking forward to starting to create the ‘Piattaforma Europa’ and contributing to this enormous project, which is so important for the economic development of the Port of Livorno and indeed, for the whole region.”

