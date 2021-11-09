Deme team lands $1.9bn US offshore wind contract

Deme’s share of the balance of plant (BoP) contract is US$1.1bn.

Dominion Energy Virginia awarded the contract for what is intended to be the largest wind farm in the USA, and one of the largest in the world.

The CVOW project, which is due for completion in 2026, is aimed at helping the Virginia meet its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.

The 2.6 GW wind farm, which is located at approximately 43 km off the coast of Virginia Beach, will supply energy to up to 660,000 households.

Deme Offshore’s BoP contract includes the transport and installation of 176 monopile transition piece foundations, three offshore substations, scour protection and the supply and installation of export and inter-array submarine cable systems.

Deme Offshore will oversee the complete offshore installation works for the foundations, substations, infield cables, as well as part of the export cables. Prysmian is a specialist in underwater energy cable systems.

“Deme Offshore brings valuable industry knowledge and years of experience to our Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project,” said Joshua Bennett, Dominion Energy vice president of offshore wind. “We look forward to working with Deme Offshore to advance offshore wind off the coast of Virginia as we lead the Commonwealth’s clean-energy transition.”

Deme Offshore US director Jan Klaassen said: “We are grateful for Dominion Energy for the opportunity to launch this consortium. By working closely with our partners at Prysmian Powerlink, we will jointly support the project during the design and preparation phase with our joint expertise, and ultimately deliver on the promise of offshore wind power to the benefit of Virginia residents, businesses, and families.”

