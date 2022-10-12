Dermot Gleeson prepares to stand down

Dermot Gleeson

Dermot Gleeson will be succeeded as chairman by chief executive James Thomson with effect from 1st January 2023.

James Thomson announced in April that he intended to stand down at the end of the year after just three years in the job. His replacement as chief executive is to be Vistry Group chief operating officer Graham Prothero, as announced back in April.

The MJ Gleeson board said that there had been “an exhaustive search process” to find a new chairman before Thomson was offered the role.

Senior independent director Fiona Goldsmith said: "The board would like to put on record its heartfelt thanks to Dermot for the enormous contribution to the business that he has made over many years and which have seen some of the most testing times experienced across the UK housebuilding sector. It was his vision that saw the business transformed into the UK's leading listed low-cost housebuilder and a business that can genuinely say that it changes people's lives.

"We are delighted that James will succeed Dermot. He has a long and outstanding track record in the housebuilding sector and, of course, a deep knowledge of Gleeson. This will provide much stability, both in these volatile times and as we welcome Graham Prothero as our new CEO at the beginning of next year."

Dermot Gleeson is the great nephew of Michael Gleeson, the founder of MJ Gleeson Group plc. He was appointed to the board in 1975 at the aged of 25, became chief executive in 1988 and executive chairman in 1994.

A Cambridge graduate, he started his career in the Conservative Party Research Department. Late in his career, he served two terms on the BBC board of governments and was subsequently one of the original members of the BBC Trust, up until 2008.

He has also been chairman of the Major Contractors Group and on the boards of the Housing Corporation and the Construction Industry Training Board.

Dermot Gleeson said: “I will be leaving the business in good shape and in good hands. I am extremely proud of what has been achieved by the wider Gleeson team throughout my time as chairman and I look forward to watching with interest and excitement the continued growth of the business as it continues to play a leading role in meeting the enormous demand from first-time buyers for an affordable home."

