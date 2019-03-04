Design-build contract awarded for $250m San Diego stadium

The firm will design and build the 35,000-capacity stadium, which will be used for sport, concerts and other events. The value of the contract is approximately US$250m (£188m), which includes the direct cost of construction of the stadium in Mission Valley.

Clark Construction and San Diego State University (SDSU) will go through a joint selection process for the stadium architect.

“Clark Construction has significant expertise building large, multi-use stadiums and is a great fit to build San Diego State University’s new multi-use stadium and the future home of Aztec Football,” said JD Wicker, SDSU director of athletics. “I am confident in their ability to deliver a stadium that meet the needs of the university and the San Diego region.”

Construction is slated to begin in early 2020 with a completion date in time for the start of the 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) football season.

Clark will proceed with the design and planning for the new stadium, concurrent with the university’s negotiations with the City of San Diego to purchase the land, and the development of the draft environmental impact report (EIR) for the complete SDSU Mission Valley development.

SDSU recently completed the scoping period for the draft EIR and will now begin working on the document. It is anticipated that the draft EIR will be out for public review this summer and the California State University Board of Trustees is expected to consider its approval at their first meeting in 2020.

In addition to the new stadium, SDSU Mission Valley will be the location of a campus expansion, which will include a research and innovation district, a community river park and housing.