Design-build contract signed for final stretch of Poland’s S61

Work on the 23km-long stretch from Szczuczyn to Ełk will be carried out by a consortium consisting of Porr and Unibep. The tender is worth €163.6m and a construction period of 29 months has been planned.

Porr’s will produce all the requisite design documents and secure the necessary permits and approvals then undertake the construction works, which should be completed in the third quarter of 2021. In addition to the new construction of the expressway, selected local roads will be overhauled and structures and environmental infrastructure will be built.

Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss said: “This stretch is especially crucial given that it is part of the Via Baltica, the most important road link between the Baltic States and Western Europe.”