Design-build team named for US intelligence agency campus

“As the largest federal investment project in St Louis history, it is expected to have a tremendous regional impact in terms of expanding jobs, promoting economic development and strengthening our local community,” said Jeffery Boyer, vice president, operations, McCarthy Building Companies and project executive for the McCarthy HITT team.

The total project budget of roughly US$1.7bn includes the McCarthy HITT contract of US$711.7m, land procurement, post-construction outfitting of the main 712,000-square-foot building and some other work on the campus.

“Throughout the project, we’ll be working closely with NGA and the US Army Corps of Engineers, as well as many teams of trade partners, community organisations and others,” said Boyer.

The N2W campus will be built on a 97-acre site in the St Louis Place neighbourhood in north St Louis. The campus is designed to replace the current NGA facility located south of downtown.

The Kansas City District of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will oversee design and construction. Preliminary work beginning this spring includes various design and preconstruction activities, submittals and joint planning. Major construction work will begin in early 2020, with plans for the campus to be operational in 2025.

USACE estimates that at its peak in 2022, the project could require up to 1,300 workers per day at the site.