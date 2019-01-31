Design contest launched for Milton Keynes university

Milton Keynes is the largest urban area in the UK without its own university but that is set to change.

Milton Keynes University, or MK:U, is one of the flagship projects of the MK Futures 2050 programme. It is expected to open to its first students — undergraduates, returners and mature learners — by 2023. All three phases are due to complete within 15 years, when the university will serve 15,000 students.

The MK:U international design competition is a two-stage competition comprised of an open expression of interest followed by a design period for a shortlist of five teams.

Creative teams, led by an architect, should, as a minimum, include: urban designer/masterplanner, landscape architect, structural engineer, civil/utilities engineer, and MEP (services) engineer. Internationally-based teams will be required to propose a UK-based executive architect as part of their team.

Competition director Malcolm Reading said: “There is a global conversation underway about how our cities respond to new technologies and circumstances, and the vital contribution that the best architecture can make in shaping places where people want to be. The MK:U competition has these themes at its heart.”

Full details of the competition, including how to enter, can be found at competitions.malcolmreading.com/mku .

The winner announcement is expected in summer 2019.