Design contest launched for Rail Baltica station

Vilnius city municipality and Lithuanian Railways (LTG) are seeking the design team for the reconstruction of the railway station and its surrounding area.

Mantas Bartuška, CEO of LTG, said: “Here we want to create such spaces that correspond to the best examples of Western European railway stations, and the station would not only be a point of travel, but also a new attraction centre with leisure and service spaces, comfortable connections for pedestrians, cyclists, and everyone choosing comfortable and eco-friendly trips by train.“

The participants of the tender will have to create an iconic and globally recognisable international railway station project, offer public transport infrastructure that would meet the highest quality standards, form an attractive station square and offer an idea for a viable and well connected station district.

Karolis Sankoski, CEO of LTG Infra, said: “It is symbolic that the transformation of the Vilnius railway station is a matter of concern as the first Rail Baltica trains move through Lithuania, and Vilnius will become one of the railway stations from which it will be possible to directly reach Warsaw and from there to every European city. We have no doubt that we will also receive a significant flow of tourists from Western Europe. We are glad in advance that they will get the first impression of Vilnius when they find themselves in a very modern railway station.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk