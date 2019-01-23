Design contract awarded for Pittsburgh airport upgrade

Allegheny County Airport Authority Board of Directors has appointed Pittsburgh-based Michael Baker International to provide architectural and engineering design and construction services for landside projects as part of the terminal modernisation programme.

The contract represents the first of two design phases for a new multi-use parking garage and ground transportation centre, rental car facilities, parking lots, access roads and more. The total contract value for both phases of design is estimated to be US$18.1m.

Michael Baker International joins Gensler and HDR in association with Luis Vidal & Architects, the team already working on the overall concept design for the new terminal.

“The purpose of having world-class designs teams is to ensure that we have the absolute best ideas and the brightest talent working on this once-in-a-lifetime project,” said Paul Hoback, senior vice president of engineering, planning and capital development. “We also want to ensure that we have local representation and that the new terminal is reflective of our region.”

The design teams will work together in coordinating concepts for landside and airside functions, which will be consolidated in the new terminal built between Concourses C and D.

Michael Baker “will ensure that our region is reflected in the design and construction of this signature project,” said Daniel Cessna, the firm’s senior vice president and regional director of the Pennsylvania headquarters region.

Once the overall concept design is unveiled in February, the teams will develop schematics for the terminal and ground transportation centre from March through to June. Construction management teams for both the landside and airside projects are also expected to be selected in February or March.

Design development will take place between June and November, with an anticipated initial project groundbreaking by the end of 2019.