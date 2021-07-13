Design team revealed for Leeds hospitals

Leeds General Infirmary

BDP has been selected preferred bidder to lead the architectural design of a new hospital complex in Leeds, following an international design competition.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is planning a new adults’ hospital and a new home for Leeds Children’s Hospital at the current Leeds General Infirmary site.

The Leeds Trust has also appointed WSP as its civil and structural designer, along with Ove Arup as the client civil and structural technical advisor.WSP has also been appointed as the mechanical & electrical designer, including the provision of sustainability and digital design advice.

Mott MacDonald has been appointed as the client M&E technical adviser, with Arcadis as quantity surveyor.

BDP’s first design concepts propose a circular hospital structure that is shaped like the contours of the Yorkshire Dales, with an island garden and play deck at its centre.

The Trust hopes to build the new hospitals by 2026 and plans to maximise the use of standardisation, digital technology and offsite prefabrication and precasting methods.

Simon Worthington, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s director of finance, said: “Our brief to designers was to create new hospitals that provide us withthe best clinical design solutions, and all through this process we have involved those who know our hospitals best – our patients, clinicians and healthcare staff who work there every day – and we’ll be engaging with them again as we move towards finalising our proposals with the design team.

“The designs are currently concept designs and will be subject to on-going detailed design development through patient, family and staff engagement during the next 12-18 months as the final design detail of the new hospitals for Leeds are finalised”.

Trust chair Dame Linda Pollard said: “Digital technology and world-leading innovative techniques will be central to the services provided in the new hospitals whilst the old hospital estate will be redeveloped as part of the City’s Innovation District, bringing about direct and wider economic benefits of up to £11.2bn in net present value terms and more than 3,600 jobs."

