Design unveiled and builders shortlisted for Brisbane theatre

A team of Blight Rayner Architecture and Snøhetta has submitted the winning tender for the design of the theatre, which will form part of the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC).

The Queensland state government has also announced that Multiplex Constructions, Watpac, CPB Contractors and Lendlease have been shortlisted to be managing contractor for the work. The winning tenderer, to be appointed later this year, will manage and participate in the design process and manage the construction.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said: “This stunning world class design respects the original design by Robin Gibson, while providing a unique identity for QPAC’s fifth theatre.” The addition of the new venue will make QPAC the largest performing arts centre in Australia, she added.

Deputy premier and member for South Brisbane Jackie Trad said the new theatre design recognised the region’s rich cultural heritage. “The heritage-listed Queensland Cultural Centre is one of our state’s cultural icons, attracting seven million visits in 2017-18,” she said. “QPAC’s popularity, as one of our premier cultural and tourism destinations, will only continue to grow with the construction of the new theatre.”

Minister for the arts Leeanne Enoch said the winning design was selected following an international design competition and a rigorous evaluation process. “This winning design features a stunning glass façade, two new studio spaces and transparent foyer spaces,” she said. “The design also importantly recognises First Nations Peoples and the cultural significance of South Bank, with inspiration in the design drawn from the Brisbane River as an important meeting place and a place for telling stories.”

She added: “I thank everyone involved, including the 24 design teams who showed interest in the competition, and the shortlisted teams who developed concept designs.”

The winning design team and concept design was selected by the evaluation panel chaired by Queensland government architect chair, Malcolm Middleton. “The concept design succeeds in creating a new contemporary image for the site whilst respecting the inherent values of the Gibson precinct,” he said. “The building will glow by night and sparkle by day with just a glimpse of the glass visible from the city side.”

