Design unveiled for 700-metre Chinese tower

Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG) has won the competition win for the Shimao Shenzhen Longgang Master Plan and the associated tower, Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center.

The site, which is set between the foothills of Longcheng Park and the Dayun National Park, is adjacent to several major sporting venues.

The new tower is located at the centre of AS+GG’s Shimao Shenzhen Longgang Master Plan and is the main focal point for every office and apartment building within the development. It is envisioned as one of the tallest towers in the world, at approximately 700m and is intended to serve as a symbolic icon for the new district.

In the evenings, the tower itself is designed to be be a visual, sound, and light show, reinforcing the district’s athletic and entertainment role. The tower’s top will be one of the world’s highest observation venues and there will be facilities including a restaurant, a night club and a swimming pool, all with views of Shenzhen and beyond.

“The Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center is anthropomorphic in its character, representing and honouring in an abstract way the athletes that train and struggle to have the opportunity to perform in the world-class stadiums, arenas, and natatorium directly adjacent to and integrated into the overall AS+GG master plan for this project,” says AS+GG design partner Adrian Smith. “In this way, it adds a subtle layer of contextualism to the activities that these performance spaces contain. The result is a muscular expression in high-performance glass with layers of texture that define the elements of its shaped form. At the towers top will be a spectacular performance space combined with one of the world’s highest observation experiences, which will bring tourists to the tower for the stunning views of Shenzhen and keep them coming back for programmed performances and entertainment experiences.”

The mixed-use district that surrounds and connects with the tower contains a five-star hotel, offices, and conference facilities. A major retail facility will be the northeast corner of the site, while a community of apartment towers will occupy the northwest section. The master plan also caters for cultural and retail programmes anchored by a cultural centre and a main library.

“Gardens and open spaces were designed to accommodate memorable and unique experiences,” says AS+GG partner Gordon Gill. “Through an optimized configuration of the buildings and the inclusion of water features, a successful microclimate will improve outdoor comfort throughout the year.”

The environmental goal for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center and the surrounding landscape is to obtain LEED Platinum certification with features including high-performance glass be to reduced heat gain and orientation of buildings to give enhanced passive solar control.

“Everything in the design is customized to this specific site,” says AS+GG partner Robert Forest.