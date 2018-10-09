Design unveiled for first phase of Luxembourg’s ‘Airport City’

The Skypark Business Center South is the first development within Airport City and is expected to start construction during 2019.

The centre will be of timber construction and will incorporate features such as a photovoltaic system, rainwater collection and green roofs and terraces. It will have a double façade, designed to achieve significant reductions in noise and energy use, both for heating and cooling. The building’s geometry will be optimised for daylight, so that less artificial lighting is required.

Lux-Airport CEO René Steinhaus said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the first milestone of our Airport City becoming a reality. The Skypark Business Center South will be a reference for environmentally friendly and sustainable buildings. It helps us to align our economic and ecologic goals.”

The Skypark Business Center South will be constructed on a plot directly beside the terminal.

The modular and flexible project will have a first phase of up to 15,000m2 ; the development could eventually host 40.000m2 in total and have 2,000 parking spaces. In addition to offices there will be services such as a car rental centre, shops, restaurants, fitness facilities and a crèche.