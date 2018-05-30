PortmanPortman
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Designer appointed for $410m Sharjah airport expansion

Designer appointed for $410m Sharjah airport expansion

30 May The engineering subsidiary of French airport operator Groupe ADP has been appointed to design and supervise the US$410m (£310m) expansion of Sharjah International Airport in the UAE.

ADP Ingénierie’s €15m (£13m) contract was awarded following a competitive tender.

The project involves increasing the capacity of the existing terminal from the current 11 million passengers a year to 17.5 million over the long term, while enhancing the passenger experience and adding additional aircraft parking stands.

ADP Ingénierie CEO Gratien Maire said: "One of the challenge will be to maintain the airport capacity and operations at all time during the execution of the construction packages, which are expected to start on 2019."

 

MPU

More News Channels