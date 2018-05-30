Designer appointed for $410m Sharjah airport expansion

ADP Ingénierie’s €15m (£13m) contract was awarded following a competitive tender.

The project involves increasing the capacity of the existing terminal from the current 11 million passengers a year to 17.5 million over the long term, while enhancing the passenger experience and adding additional aircraft parking stands.

ADP Ingénierie CEO Gratien Maire said: "One of the challenge will be to maintain the airport capacity and operations at all time during the execution of the construction packages, which are expected to start on 2019."