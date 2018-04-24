Designer picked for new island

Royal HaskoningDHV is to design an artificial island in Vietnam.

It has signed a contract with TTC Land Estate Investment Group for the design of the island in Phu Quoc, a new Special Economic Zone in the South West of the country. Lotus Island is intended to boost tourism in the area and benefit the local economy providing jobs and new business opportunities.

The island, in the shape of Vietnam’s national flower the lotus, will be located at the south-east coast of Phu Quoc Island and will be part of a larger waterfront and coastal development by TTC.

Royal HaskoningDHV is tasked with a water quality study and the design of the land reclamation, breakwater, beaches and revetments to ensure the island is sustainable and climate proof.

TTC Land Real Estate Investment Group first vice president Huynh Bich Ngoc, expressed her appreciation on having Royal HaskoningDHV as lead consultant for the design of the island, as the company was also involved in the design of the Palm Islands in Dubai. “This safeguards that the Lotus Flower project is being developed according to international standards by a firm with extensive experience and a remarkable track-record,” she said.

Ronald Stive, Royal HaskoningDHV expert in water edge development, said: “I am very pleased to see that creative and carefully shaped nearshore land reclamation is nowadays recognised as a sustainable way of integrated ‘water edge development’. Not only recognized in the Middle-East, where this development started, but also in Southeast Asia and particularly in Vietnam.”