Designer sought for National Robotarium

The National Robotarium will build on the existing Edinburgh Centre for Robotics and is a £35m joint venture between Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh. The city of Edinburgh will receive funding from the UK and Scottish Governments to open the centre as part of the Edinburgh & South East Scotland City Region Deal.

The aim is to create a world-class hub, building on the existing research expertise, skills training and industry partnerships. The idea is to propel both Edinburgh and Scotland to the forefront of the rapidly-growing global robotics stage.

“Robots are set to revolutionise our economy and society over the next 20 years as they start to work for us and beside us, assisting us and interacting with us,” said Professor David Lane, co-director of the Edinburgh Centre for Robotics the team behind the initiative. “As we grow the Robotarium, we will be applying this technology to global problems in a wide range of sectors from offshore energy, healthcare and transport, to construction, manufacturing and education.”