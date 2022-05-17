Designers and builders picked for Utah railway

The railway will serve mineral, energy, agricultural, construction, and manufacturing industries in the Uinta Basin.

Aecom, Skanska-WW Clyde Joint Venture and Obayashi Corporation have been awarded packages of design and construction work on the Uinta Basin Railway through Rio Grande Pacific Corporation (RGPC) company Basin Railway Constructors.

Aecom will deliver final design of the railway exclusive of it tunnels and Skanska-WW Clyde Joint Venture will carry out construction of the same section.

Obayashi Corporation will be responsible for the final design and construction of the railway’s tunnels.

RGPC chairman and chief executive officer Richard Bertel said: “We are pleased to award engineering and construction of the Uinta Basin Railway project to AECOM, Skanska-Clyde, and Obayashi. Numerous qualified and technically proficient engineering and construction firms,including most of the major firms in the U.S., pursued the Uinta Basin Railway project, and provided to us high-quality and creative responses. Aecom, Skanska-Clyde, and Obayashi provided the best fit to our project objectives of the firms we interviewed.”

The railway project was initiated by the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition, a political subdivision of the State of Utah, in 2018. The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation is an equity partner in the railway.

A key selection criterion for RGPC was the commitment of Aecom, Skanska-Clyde and Obayashi to a tribal and local hiring preference, and to include within their teams to the greatest degree practical the construction and engineering firms located within the Uinta Basin and the counties of the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition.

