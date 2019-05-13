Designers appointed for Inverness Castle transformation

photo of Inverness Castle © Ewen Weatherspoon

The Inverness Castle project forms part of the Inverness and Highland City-Region deal – an initiative aimed at stimulating sustainable regional economic growth. The Inverness Castle project is seen as a vital part of the regeneration of the city centre and as providing a gateway for Highland tourism.

LDN Architects has a brief to focus on refurbishment of the castle and its work will involve dialogue with Historic Environment Scotland, the Highland Council, High Life Highland, local people and other stakeholders.

Creative Services, led by Bryan Beattie, will lead the creative direction for the Inverness Castle project.

Inverness Castle building will become available for development after the Scottish Courts & Tribunals Service moves to the new Inverness Justice Centre. The Castle Viewpoint - already complete and open to the public – as well as other features including new galleries, museum displays, visitor attractions, shops, bars and cafes promoting Highland crafts and produce. Public spaces within the castle esplanade will be developed and there may also be new hotel accommodation in the vicinity of the development.

Cabinet secretary for rural economy Fergus Ewing said: “These appointments mark another important step forward in progressing the development of Inverness Castle. This key project from the Scottish Government is being supported through the City Region Deal. It will help to revitalise the city centre, as well as the wider Highlands, benefiting both locals and tourists.”

Councillor Helen Carmichael, the provost of Inverness & area, said: “The appointment of both LDN Architects and Creative Services is an important step in the development of this exciting project. With support from Scottish Government through the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal, we are ensuring the ambitious Inverness Castle project will bring benefits and sustainability to the whole Highland economy through development of our unique tourism assets in the long term.”