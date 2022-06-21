Designers chosen for Clackmannanshire leisure scheme

Construction consultant Thomas & Adamson and Kennedy Fitzgerald Architects have been awarded the work by Clackmannanshire Council’s development partner for the project, Hub East Central Scotland.

They will support the creation of detailed options for the design and location of the proposed new facility.

The next stage of the programme will see a multidisciplinary team of professionals work with the council to create detailed options by the end of this summer. The project will then move on to full design and construction of the centre.

Hub East Central Scotland chief executive Gary Bushnell said: “We are delighted that the project is moving forward and will continue to work closely with the council and local communities to deliver the best options for this essential new facility.”

Councillor Scott Harrison, Clackmannanshire Council spokesperson for sport, leisure and active living, said: “The appointment of these key advisors takes the implementation of a new Wellbeing Hub for Clackmannanshire one step closer and I look forward to seeing the detailed options for the design and location of the leisure and wellbeing centre.”

Mark Finlay, partner at Kennedy Fitzgerald Architects, said: “We are really pleased to get the opportunity to work closely with Clackmannanshire Council and Hub East Central Scotland on the development of the proposed Wellbeing Hub and Swimming Pool. This is an exciting project and we look forward to engaging with the local community to help create a fantastic facility.

Zander Muego at Thomas & Adamson, added: “This is an exciting project to be involved in – one which will add significant value to the local community. We are looking forward to collaborating with the council, community, Hub East Central Scotland and their professional team to deliver what I am sure will be an excellent facility.”

