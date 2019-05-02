Designers picked for upgrade to Queensland’s M1

A joint venture of HDR and WSP will design the section of the Pacific Motorway M1 upgrade from from Burleigh Interchange to 19th Avenue project on the Gold Coast. The JV said that the project is challenging from both a technical and stakeholder perspective. It requires an experienced design team with the right collaborative culture that provides full confidence of delivery to TMR, the community and road users.

TMR is embarking on several strategic projects that form part of the M1 upgrade program from the Gateway Motorway to Tugun. The M1 is one of Australia’s busiest highways and an integral component of the national freight network. The upgrade programme is designed to provide additional capacity to meet current and future traffic demands, reduce congestion, improve travel time reliability and access, and enhance the overall safety of the motorway.