The proposals, which were shaped through a series of community consultations last year, involve the construction of riverside flats and townhouses, together with ground-floor commercial space and new public spaces.

The development will be ranged around – and capitalise on - the planned Govan-Partick Bridge.

The Water Row Masterplan proposals aim to rejuvenate Govan’s waterfront, reconnecting the town centre with the river to create a thriving area.