Destination Marble Arch for Galliford Try

The façade will be retained but behind that everything will be new

The building, which dates back to the 1920s, is directly opposite the Marble Arch monument itself. The reconstruction project, designed by architect Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), will see the existing façade retained, but behind it a full demolition and rebuild will take place, creating three floors of retail space and a further seven floors of Category A offices.

The project is the second major scheme that Galliford Try has undertaken for The Portman Estate, owner of more than 100 acres of Marylebone, following the completion of works at 1-9 Seymour Street in 2018.

Ian Jubb, managing director for Galliford Try Building, said: “Our business has an excellent track record in producing high quality mixed-use schemes throughout London. We are delighted that The Portman Estate has entrusted us once more with such a high-profile scheme in such an iconic location and look forward to working with them to create a memorable destination for the West End.”

Michael Jones, projects director at The Portman Estate, added: “Following the success of 1-9 Seymour Street in 2018, we are delighted to confirm that Galliford Try Building has been re-appointed as our delivery partner on our latest direct development, 1-4 Marble Arch.”

