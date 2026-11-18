German engine manufacturer Deutz is expanding its off-highway powertrain line-up with the premiere of a new 11.5-litre six-cylinder inline engine, alongside a wider range of combustion units, exhaust aftertreatment systems and a site standby generator.

Developed for heavy industrial off-highway applications, the water-cooled Deutz TCD 11.5 L6 offers four power ratings spanning to 410 kW and a maximum torque output of 2,400 Nm. The company claims the engine delivers high power density, strong pulling power and low specific fuel consumption, while its compact footprint and flexible power take-off options allow integration into various machine types. It wil make its debut at the BAUMA China exhibition next week.

Alongside the new 11.5-litre model, the manufacturer is displaying an engine portfolio ranging from 2.9 to 12.8 litres in displacement. At the smaller end, the TCD 2.9 L4 produces up to 77 kW and 420 Nm, featuring optional power take-offs for up to two hydraulic pumps. The company states that both the TCD 2.9 L4 and the larger TCD 3.9/4.0 L4, which delivers between 75 kW and 130 kW with up to 700 Nm of torque, feature maintenance-free valve trains and oil change intervals of up to 1,000 hours.

For mid-range requirements, the EGR-free TCD 5.2 L4 generates up to 170 kW and 950 Nm, and the firm reports it is compatible with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and hybrid concepts. Further up the scale, the TCD 6.0 L6 Agri-Concept offers up to 221 kW and 1,100 Nm, while the heavy-duty TCD 12.8 L6 produces up to 390 kW and 2,600 Nm, integrating selective catalytic reduction, a diesel particulate filter and a dosing unit into a single exhaust aftertreatment package capable of running on HVO and gas-to-liquids fuels.

For temporary site power, the company is introducing the sound-insulated Deutz DPS 300S generator set. Powered by a Deutz M09 engine with a 290 kW mechanical output paired with a Leroy-Somer alternator, the unit delivers up to 264 kW (330 kVA) in standby operation and 240 kW (300 kVA) in continuous operation, with a claimed fuel consumption of 179 g/kWh.