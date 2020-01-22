Developer plans £200m investment in European rental market

Current CA Ventures projects include one for student accommodation in Sheffield

The real estate investment company has appointed Tim Phillips as head of residential Europe to spearhead its entry into the European BTR market.

Phillips, who will be based in London, will be responsible for the development of BTR and private rented sector (PRS) assets across Europe, starting with the UK. Initially, CA Ventures is committed to investing in the development of £200m in BTR and PRS assets in Europe a year, ramping up to £380m by 2025.

Phillips has over 14 years’ experience in the real estate industry, most recently as a director at Lothbury Investment Management.

The move into BTR follows CA Ventures’ launch into the European purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) market, where the company is currently executing £500m of development projects. This includes three schemes under construction, which will deliver 888 beds in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Sheffield.

CA Ventures head of Europe Carlo Matta said: “Tim’s appointment comes as the residential housing market across Europe continues to evolve. We are seeing a shift from ownership to renting and we expect this trend to continue over the coming years, especially as there is growing demand for more flexible living arrangements.

“We believe there is enormous potential in a sector that is seeing record levels of year-on-year investment and, with over a decade in the industry, I’m fully confident Tim will successfully lead the CA Ventures team’s expansion into the sector.”

Phillips added: “CA Ventures is looking to build on its successful launch in Europe by diversifying across asset classes and sees great opportunities in the build to rent sector. By developing long-term focused assets of the highest quality, with the best locations and professionally managed, I firmly believe that CA Ventures can deliver institutional grade returns for investors. I am delighted to be supporting its vision for the sector in Europe.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk