Developer plans Stockport mill renewal

Developer Capital & Centric plans to restore the Grade II Listed former cotton factory, Weir Mill, in Stockport and put up two new buildings to create a development of 253 flats, as well as 24,000 sq ft of commercial space across the existing and new buildings.

The existing East Mill and West Mill buildings would have 87 of the apartments; a further 167 would be spread across the two new buildings.

Architect for the £60m scheme is BDP.

The designs incorporate space for shops and bars or delis, as well as a public space looking out across the River Mersey.

BDP architect director Mark Braund said: “This project is an exciting opportunity to bring a dilapidated mill building in a key location within Stockport into vibrant new use. These plans will go a long way to expressing the importance of the mill’s place in Stockport’s industrial heritage, whilst linking the development into the wider regeneration of the town.

“From our public consultation activity, we understand that local people are looking for spaces where, in the future, they can make more meaningful connections and interactions. Weir Mill does just that – providing stunning modern homes and a plethora of communal, public spaces for the whole community.”

Adam Higgins, co-founder of Capital & Centric, added: “In the future, dynamic and progressive town centres like Stockport will be full of residents. We think Weir Mill will set the standard for town centre communities and take on the cities when it comes to where people choose to live.”

Stockport Council’s planning committee is expected to make a decision on the proposals in spring of 2021 but council leader Elise Wilson seems to be quite open to it. She said: “The Weir Mill site is a key part of our Town Centre West regeneration plans and ambition to create the newest, coolest, and greenest urban neighbourhood in Greater Manchester.”

