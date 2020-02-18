Developer recruits to deliver swollen pipeline

Left to right are Wilton's development director Richard Squire, managing director Jason Stowe and development manager Nick Child

Both Nick Child and Richard Squire have previously worked for Shepherd Developments and Clugston Estates, working on some of Yorkshire’s warehouse and office development schemes.

Managing director Jason Stowe said: “We have an enviable forward pipeline of projects including some 3.45 million sq ft of potential logistics space, 750 residential strategic land housing plots, a major city centre office redevelopment, along with our existing current projects which include the Enterprise 36 logistics scheme in Barnsley, of which Phase 1 is nearing completion. The company remains proudly Leeds and Yorkshire based, privately owned and well-funded, and the appointment of Nick and Richard is a further example of our commitment to the region and property investment.”

