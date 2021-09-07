Developer submits St Leonards plans

The proposed layout in St Leonards

Bellway intends to build 210 homes on the former site of The Grove School, part of the St Leonards Academy, in St Leonards.

The house-builder is seeking permission from Hastings Borough Council to deliver a mix of one to four-bedroom homes on the 23-acre site. Of the 210 homes at the development, 158 would be for private sale with 52 affordable properties for rent or shared ownership.

Bellway’s reserved matters planning application follows the granting of outline planning permission by the council in 2018.

A decision on this application is expected in the autumn

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk