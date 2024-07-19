Developers sign for Northstowe’s final phases

An aerial image of Northstowe [Credit: Paper Films]

Northstowe, near Cambridge, is Britain’s largest new town under development. A new agreement between Homes England, Keepmoat and Capital & Centric is expected to enable the erection of 3,000 new homes and a new town centre with up to 50,000 sqm of commercial floorspace including shops, workspace and community facilities.

Half of the new homes will be designated as affordable.

Homes England has already overseen the construction of infrastructure for the town centre. It will now act as master developer for the final two phases of the 30-year project.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: “For far too long we have seen large-scale housing projects stuck in the planning system and that is why we will create a new taskforce to accelerate these stalled sites. We will get Britain building again and work is already under way to unlock thousands of new homes in Northstowe.”

Homes England chair Peter Freeman said: “This agreement marks a significant step towards the creation of a vibrant town centre in Northstowe, just across the road to the multi-school Education Campus which already has 700 pupils and is currently being extended to house over 2,000 people.

“This collaboration with Keepmoat and Capital & Centric will allow us to further our investment in supporting the local community, helping create new, quality, affordable housing and ensuring this emerging town is a vibrant place to live.”

Keepmoat, which focuses on first-time buyers, is already active at Northstowe with its 300-home Stirling Fields development – expected to complete in the autumn of 2027. Keepmoat will oversee the development of additional multi-tenure homes close to the town centre.

Capital & Centric will be responsible for the design and delivery of the town centre.

Keepmoat group development director Tim Wray said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be involved in delivering the UK’s newest town. Working closely with Capital & Centric and Homes England, we know this collaboration will deliver transformational change at Northstowe, building on the significant infrastructure Homes England has delivered to date on the scheme. Bringing forward the new town centre, to be delivered by Capital & Centric, is the catalyst for this change and will be instrumental in place making at Northstowe.”

Capital & Centric joint managing director John Moffat said: “Northstowe has all the makings of an exemplar new town, with inclusive community facilities and the sustainable new homes the UK so badly needs. We’ve honed our craft delivering imaginative regeneration of towns and cities, with an acute focus on both social impact and award-winning design. We can’t wait to get stuck in, working with the burgeoning community to deliver a green town centre that gives Northstowe its own standout identity.”

Northstowe is being developed on and around the site of the former RAF Oakington air base and through its early-stage developments is already home to around 3,000 people in 1,400 homes.

The town also includes existing primary, special educational needs and secondary schools, a park & ride facility linking the town to the city of Cambridge, a sports centre, water parks and other facilities such as a community centre, playgrounds and allotments. Currently under construction is a further primary school, a sixth form college and a second sports facility.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk