Developers team up in Birmingham and Ipswich

CGI of Belgrave Village in Balsall Heath

Residential-led schemes at Belgrave Village in Birmingham and Barrelsman’s Point in Shotley near Ipswich will together have nearly 840 new homes.

Belgrave Village is a joint venture between Galliard Homes, Apsley House Capital and Wavensmere Homes in Balsall Heath, between the city centre and Moseley, the 12-acre development fronts the A4540 Belgrave Middleway and the A435 Haden Way.

Designed by Chetwoods Architects, Belgrave Village will have 438 new-build homes comprising two, three and four bedroom townhouses and one and two bedroom apartments, along with shops and parking facilities, designed around courtyard gardens.

Subject to section 106 agreement finalisation, construction of Belgrave Village is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated three year build programme.

Barrelman’s Point, a joint venture between Galliard Homes and Wavensmere Homes, is a regeneration of the HMS Ganges Naval Facility on the Shotley Peninsula. HMS Ganges operated between 1905 and 1976 as a naval training facility and was used by the RAF until 1999.

With a masterplan by Clague Architects, the 60-acre development will provide 400 newly built and converted homes along with the preservation and restoration of several designated Royal Navy heritage assets including the Grade II listed ceremonial mast, Grade II listed entrance gates, a mid-19th Century Fort and two Martello Towers.

There will also be 9,359 sqm of new and converted commercial and leisure premises in a new commercial centre. Construction of Barrelman’s Point is also expected to start in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated four- or five-year phased build programme.

Barrelman’s Point, new housing on the site of an old naval training facility

Galliard Homes, Apsley House Capital and Wavensmere Homes are also looking at other development opportunities across the midlands and southeast. The two new developments announced by the partners builds on the existing Galliard Apsley Partnership which already has a £400m (GDV) portfolio of current and pipeline developments in Birmingham, with projects including The Timber Yard, St Paul’s Quarter and Soho Wharf. The Timber Yard is now nearing completion and construction of Soho Wharf is under way.

