Devon picks Milestone for road upgrade

A382 and Jetty Marsh works

Devon County Council has brough it Milestone Infrastructure on an early contractor involvement (ECI) basis to support the final design stages of the third and final phase of the A382 corridor improvements.

This final stage of the A382 and Jetty Marsh project involves constructing 3km of new carriageway as well as aligning and improving the existing road.

In addition, the project will improve cycling and pedestrian routes around Newton Abbot, with a new footbridge at Forches Cross.

Milestone Infrastructure, which was previously Skanska Highways until its acquisition by M Group Services in November 2021, will work with the Council for the next nine months to design and develop the project ahead of its delivery.

The road runs alongside sites of special scientific interest (SSSI) and the team need to ensure procedures are in place to protect these areas of conservation.

Upgrades to the A382 are due to start in spring 2024.

Milestone is seeking support from the Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning & Transport (ADEPT) Live Labs programme to make the project carbon negative.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk