DfE chooses Interserve again in the West Midlands

How the new Merritts Brook Primary School should look

Interserve Construction will be responsible for the demolition of the existing run-down building and its replacement on the same site.

All being well, the team is hoping to be able to start on site in August 2020, with the project being handed over in the summer 2021.

This is Interserve’s third contract award this year in the West Midlands through the Education & Skills Funding Agency framework.

Interserve Construction regional director Simon Butler said: “Our appointment as preferred bidder by the Department for Education to build the new Merritts Brook Primary School further cements our position as one of the leading construction companies serving the UK education sector. The win is a real testament to the expertise and had work by our team in the West Midlands and we look forward to commencing on site in the autumn to deliver another great educational facility.”

