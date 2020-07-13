DfE shares plans, seeks views for school building framework

The DfE is planning to put together a new panel of approved contractors, ready-qualified to take on its education building projects across England. (School funding is devolved to regional governments in other parts of the UK.)

It has not yet been determined how many contractors will be on the list or how the various lots will be broken down.

To inform its plans, the DfE is holding online market engagement events later this month.

“The purpose is to gather feedback from contractors and supply chains, to inform the design of the framework, the level of interest from the market and procurement strategy,” the department says in a prior information notice (PIN) published on 10th July.

Interested parties must register to attend online market engagement events to be held via Microsoft Teams on 28th July 2020 and 29th July 2020 at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dfe-construction-framework-2021-market-engagement-events-registration-109954250122 no later than 5 pm on 22 July 2020.

Meeting content will be the same across both dates and interested parties must confirm their attendance for their preferred date via the stated link. A further invite with joining instructions for the Microsoft Teams event will be issued later.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk