published 17 May 2018
DfT approves £51m Beverley road scheme
The Department of Transport has approved funding for the £51m A164/Jock's Lodge junction improvement scheme in Beverley.
Jock’s Lodge Junction, where the A1079 and A164 meet, is the busiest junction in the East Riding and forms a pinch point on the local road network.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is planning a new grade separated two bridge roundabout at Jock's Lodge junction and more dualling of the A164 between Victoria Road roundabout and Castle Hill roundabout. The outline business case was submitted to the Department for Transport (DfT) in December 2017.
The council is contributing £10.2m to the project’s £51m cost, with DfT stumping up the remainder.
“With funding now in place, the council will move onto detailed preparation, procurement and construction,” said council leader Stephen Parnaby.
Construction is expected to be completed in 2022.
This article was published on 17 May 2018