DfT approves plastic roads additive

MacRebur trials in Cumbria

Scottish company MacRebur has had its plastic roads additive approved by the Department for Transport (DfT) for use in public highways.

MacRebur says that its product is the first of its kind to meet the standard for use in public roads, creating a new viable recycling solution for the UK government and councils across the country.

The announcement comes after four years of tests and trials conducted under the auspices of the municipal engineers’ organisation ADEPT – the Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning and Transport.

The ADEPT Smart Places Live Labs Programme in Cumbria assessed the use of waste plastic in asphalt, backed by funding from the DfT.

Toby McCartney, co-founder and CEO of MacRebur, said: “The announcement that our products meet the standard for use in public roads across the country is a huge step forward for MacRebur.

“Processing non-recyclable waste plastic destined for landfill and adding them into asphalt, our product offers a green alternative for road construction – with each km of road laid using up the equivalent weight of 740,541 single-use plastic bags.”

The MacRebur product – comprising granulated waste plastic plus a bonding agent – is used to reduce the amount of bitumen needed to create asphalt. One tonne of MacRebur mix offsets 9.18kg of CO 2 emissions, it is claimed.

The statement confirming MacRebur’s product’s suitability for use, issued by Cumbria County Council and approved by the DfT, reads: “Cumbria County Council can confirm that all surfacing schemes, conducted as part of the ADEPT Live Labs trial in Cumbria and funded by the Department for Transport have been successfully completed.

“These trials were to assess the use of waste plastics in asphalt, and we are delighted to say that this asphalt which contained waste plastic derived additives, including that of products provided by MacRebur, have been manufactured to the principles of EN13108 in line with equivalent non-plastic asphalt, and all schemes have met standards in line with BS594987.

“Cumbria County Council can confirm that they will continue to use MacRebur waste plastic additives in schemes across Cumbria as we close off the Live-Labs trial process and move towards further use of waste plastics as a part bitumen replacement in future road surfacing schemes throughout Cumbria.”

MacRebur’s UK customers have included Balfour Beatty, which used its material for a cycle lane through the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford; house-builder Springfield which used 20 tonnes at a development in Elgin; and Flintshire County Council, which has worked with Breedon Southern for the resurfacing of a section of road in the Welsh town of Connah’s Quay.

MacRebur’s products are also in use internationally – including the USA, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Australia and New Zealand – through licensing agreements.

