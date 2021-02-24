Dhaiwal becomes chairman of GGR

Sat Dhaiwal

Sat Dhaiwal has been working with the GGR board following his appointment as an advisor in early 2020.

GGR began as a specialist in hiring and selling vacuum lifting attachments for glass handling, before bringing Unic spider cranes from Japan to Europe. Owned and run by the brother and sister team of Graeme and Gill Riley, its range of lifting equipment includes Sunward mini cranes and, more recently, Faresin electric telehandlers. GGR Group turned over £28m in 2019.

Sat Dhaiwal spent 25 years with A-Plant, of which 16 years were as chief executive.

Graeme Riley, chief executive of GGR, said “His experience and knowledge of the rental industry has already proven invaluable for GGR Group. As we look to grow the business further, we are confident that appointing Sat as our new dedicated chairman will help quickly accelerate our vision and strategic positioning over the coming years.”

Sat Dhaiwal said: “I am delighted to join GGR and work alongside Graeme, Gill and the management team to maximise the growth opportunities. GGR is a clear market leader in its field and has the potential to accelerate its growth over the coming years. Its customer service, industry knowledge and delivery capability sets it ahead of its competitors.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk