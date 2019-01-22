DHL announces plan for Copenhagen air freight hub

The building, which will also include offices, will be able to handle five times as many packages as today.

"Our international hubs are the backbone of our global network which connects businesses from all industries and private customers alike, and enables them to benefit from the ongoing e-commerce growth." says John Pearson, Global CEO of DHL Express.

Packages to and from Denmark usually travel via the DHL hubs in Leipzig, Germany, or East Midlands, UK. However, once the new hub at Copenhagen Airport is built, planes will reach their destinations more directly and without additional stops along the way.

"We are experiencing enormous growth in our cross-border online trade," said Atli Einarsson, managing director of DHL Express in Denmark. "We are also preparing for our customers' growth, including manufacturing companies within the pharmaceutical and fashion industries. This massive upgrade of our facility will turn it into one of the most modern of our 19 regional hubs worldwide. This demonstrates the importance of our country's future role in the network. The new regional hub will benefit businesses and consumers in Denmark and throughout the Nordic region."

Completion of the hub is targeted for 2023.