Diageo gets final go-ahead for £150m whisky tourism project

Planning permission has been granted for upgrades to the Cardhu distillery

The scheme, which was announced in April last year, is described as the biggest concerted programme ever seen in Scotland’s whisky tourism sector.

The centrepiece of the investment will be a new Johnnie Walker visitor centre based in Edinburgh, designed to bring to life the story of the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky and welcome fans from around the world.

The company will also upgrade its existing network of 12 distillery visitor centres to create a new generation of Scotch attractions where people can meet the people who make the spirit.

Whisky from Diageo’s distilleries all over Scotland contribute to Johnnie Walker, but four distilleries, Glenkinchie, Cardhu, Caol Ila and Clynelish, will be linked directly to the Johnnie Walker venue in Edinburgh. They represent the ‘four corners of Scotland’ and the regional flavour variations of Lowland (Glenkinchie), Speyside (Cardhu), Island (Caol Ila) and Highland (Clynelish) crucial to the art of whisky blending. “Together this will create a unique Johnnie Walker tour of Scotland, encouraging visitors to the capital city to also travel to the country’s extraordinary rural communities,” said the company.

